Kildare minors too strong for Carlow

Kildare minor footballers romped to a 26 point over Carlow to book a place in the Leinster semi final and a meeting with Dublin in two weeks time.

Played this afternoon at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this afternoon, Kildare took the lead in the fourth minute and never relinquished it from there on. Carlow were competitive for a lot of that opening half but they lost a man (Kyle Foley) to a black card, having already picked up a yellow, in the 28 minute and at that points the score was 0-6 to 0-3 but within four minutes had conceded two goals, Colm Dalton and a Gavin Thompson penalty to leave the half time scorer eading Kildare 2-8 Carlow 0-3.

Just like the opening half Carlow got the opening point of the second, but four wides on the trot did nothing for their cause and when Mark Gibbons burst through the middle, before burying the ball in the back of the Carlow net on 38 minutes that was it and what ever chance Carlow had evaporated from there on.

Kildare wen on to add 3-10 while Carlow could only muster 1-3.

The Lilies now meet Dublin in two weeks time in the semi final.

Final score: Kildare 6-18 Carlow 1-7.

Scorers: Kildare, Gavin Thompson 1-3 (penalty, 3 frees), Patrick Mahoney 0-4 (1 free), Elliott Beirne 0-4, Fionn Cooke 1-1, Colm Dalton 1-0, Mark Gibbons 1-0, Mark O'Donovan 1-0, Ryan Behan O'Shea 1-0, Niall Dolan 0-3 (1 free), James Harris 0-1, David MacPartlin 0-1 (45), Killian Browne 0-1.

Carlow, Ronan Quinn 0-5 (4 frees), Stephen Smyth 1-0, Oisin Doyle 0-2.

KILDARE: David MacPartlin (Raheens); Robert Fitzgerald (Naas), Killian Doherty (Leixlip), Padraig Daly (Round Towers); Dara Crowley (Raheens), Daniel Lenehan (Naas), Sean Browne (Suncroft); James Harris (Castlemitchell), Mark Gibbons (Kilcock); Killian Browne (Celbridge), Patrick Mahoney (Maynooth), Fionn Cooke (Raheens); Gavin Thompson (Raheens), Colm Dalton (Sallins), Elliot Beirne (Naas). Subs: Mark O'Donovan (Kildangan) for Killian Browne (37 minutes); Niall Dolan (Raheens) for Colm Dalton (40 minutes); Ethan Montaine (Sarsfields) for Dara Crowley (44 minutes); Ryan Behan O'Shea (Suncroft) for Gavin Thompson (47 minutes): Brendan Hanafey for Robert Fitzgerald (51 minutes).



CARLOW: Mark McDermott; Peter Burgess, Aaron Bolger, James Whelan; Cillian McGrath, Kieran Nolan, Kyle Foley; Kyle Nolan, Stephen Smyth; Cian Doran, Cillian Fegan, Donagh Murphy; Brad Bolger, Oisin Doyle, Ronan Quinlan. Subs: Adam Shaw for Cain Doran (27 minutes); Cialan Brady for Cillian Fegan (67 minutes); Adam Shaw for Cian Doran (52 minutes); Cillian Moore for Oisin Doyle (56 minutes).



REFEREE: Dan Stynes, Dublin.