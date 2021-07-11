Kildare GAA: Senior League weekend results

2021 EMS Copiers Phase 2 Senior Football League Div 1 Phase 2 Bottom Section
Round 6: July 10, 2021
Johnstownbridge 1-10 Castledermot 5-12;
Round Towers 1-12 St. Laurence's 1-9;
Naas W/O Confey Conceded
2021 EMS Copiers Phase 2 Senior Football League Div 1 Phase 2 Top Section
Round 6: July 20, 2021
Sarsfields 1-11 Celbridge 1-6;
Athy 0-15 Carbury 0-13.
2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Div 2
Round 8: July 20, 2021
Maynooth 0-19 Two Mile House 3-11;
Eadestown 2-9 Monasterevan 0-10;
Kilcock 4-18 Sallins 2-1;2
Clane 0-15 Clogherinkoe 1-9 ;
Leixlip W/O V Ballyteague conceded.
2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Div 3
Round 6: July 10, 2021
St Kevin's 3-22 Nurney 0-7;
Ballymore Eustace 5-25 Straffan 0-9;
Rathangan 1-14 Ellistown 1-12 ;
Kilcullen 4-17 Rheban 0-1 .
2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 4
Group A Round 3: July 10, 2021
Suncroft GFC 4-17 Grangenolvin 0-2.
