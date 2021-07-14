Wexford halt Kildare minor challenge

Kildare minor hurlers journey in Leinster came to an end in St Conleth's Park this evening when Wexford ran out comfortable winners on a final score line of 2-18 to 3-10.

Despite the final score line, it was Kildare who led at the break after a goal just on time from Seamus Kelleher left them one to to the good 1-6 to 1-5.

Wexford went one clear on the resumption but again Kildare hit back, this time a brilliant move ended with Alan Tobin finding the Wexford net and The Lilies ahead by two, 36 minutes on the clock.

incredibly Kildare did not score again for all of 20 minutes with Wexford hitting 1-8 before Kildare's next score, a goal from Fionn Cooke left the score 2-16 to 3-8.

It was all over at that stage and while Kildare did add a few points, it is Wexford march on to play Dublin in the semi final.

Scorers: Wexford, Luke Roche 1-7 (7 frees), Luke Murphy 0-3, Simon Roche 1-2, Adam O'Grady 0-2, Fionn Walsh 0-2, Darby Purcell 0-1, Sean Cooney 0-1.



Kildare, Fionn Maher 0-5 (4 frees), Alan Tobin 1-2, Seamus Kelleher 1-0, Fionn Cooke 1-0, Cian Boran 0-2, Killian Harrington 0-1.



KILDARE: Eoin Sheehan (Broadford); Ciarán Kirwan (Celbridge), Liam O'Reilly (Naas), Rian Redfern (Naas); Dara Crowley (Éire Óg Corra Choill), Daniel O'Meara (Maynooth), Ryan Sinkey (Naas); Fionn Maher (Naas), Cian Boran (Naas); Seamus Kelleher (Naas), Niall Dolan (Éire Óg Corra Choill), Alan Tobin (Naas ); Killian Harrington (Naas), Ciarán Mangan (Sallins), James Dolan James (Celbridge). Subs: Fionn Cooke (Éire Óg Corra Choill) for James Dolan (half time); Josh O'Donoghue (Broadford) for Ciaran Mangan (48 minutes); Seán Murphy (Naas) for Killian Harrington (48 minutes); Bill Hennessy (Naas) for Rian Redfern (48 minutes);



WEXFORD: Tiarnan Doyle; Darragh Kehoe, Cian Ó Tuama, Robbie Chapman; Eoin Whelan Seán Cooney, Paudie Doyle; Daragh Murphy, Cillian Byrne; Darby Purcell, Luke Murphy, Andrew Moran; Simon Roche, Berty Finn, Luke Roche. Subs: Adam O'grady for Berty Finn (27 minutes); Fionn Walsh for Andrew Moran (half time); Dylan Purcell for Cillian Byrne (35 minutes); Sean Rowley for Daragh Murphy (38 minutes); Joe Mernagh for Luke Muphry (38 minutes);



REFEREE: Richie Fitzsimons, Offaly.