Kildare Athletic Spotlight: Max Treacy

Max Treacy, just 14, but is a very keen athlete and a member of Kildare AC where he says all the coaches at the club are really supportive. John and Sandra Fitzsimons, Éadaoin and Eamon Kirby have been great to me since I joined the club.

John Fitzsimons in particular has really guided and encouraged me and I'm really grateful because with all the lockdowns it would have been very easy to just give up.

Favourite distances:

800m, 1500m and 5km.

Personal Best times:

Belfast May I ran 2.44 a 1km personal best and recently ran a 5k PB of 17.20.

Favourite sports star:

John Fitzsimons has been a huge influence, it's been great to watch and be supported by such a high level athlete. Usain Bolt, Mo Farah and Eliud Kipchoge are my favourite Olympians so far.

Describe the best thing about running:

Running keeps me fit but it also helps clear my mind of any worries and is an easy way to relieve stress. When you get a run done there's a great sense of achievement.

How did you get into running?

My parents reckon as soon as I walked I started to run. I tried lots of other sports but none seemed to suit me like running. I joined Kildare Athletic Club when I was 7 and the people there really looked after me so I knew this was the best fit for me.

Describe your week of training?

I usually train a few times a week. It's great the club is open again so I can train with my pod Tuesday and Thursday. Training alone during covid was hard and that's when John was so good to me, he'd send me a text and it would give me the determination to keep going. I have a long run every weekend which I love and I try to cycle too most days.

Where is your favourite place to run?

I love running in Moore Abbey woods in Monasterevin but my favourite tracks are Athlone indoor and Tullamore for outdoor.

What is your proudest running moment so far?

When I won my first gold county medal for cross country. There had been no races because of lockdown and I didn't know what sort of shape I was in so to do well was great.

If you could achieve anything you wished for in running, what would it be?

One day I'd love to wear the Irish singlet and represent my country.

