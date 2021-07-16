Kildare's Orlaith O'Mahony wears the green of Ireland

Orlaith O'Mahony
Kildare's Orlaith O’Mahony, has been selected on the Ireland International U16 team for two matches against England last week.
Both games were played at the RSC in Waterford; the first game ended in a 1-1 draw. In the second game, Orlaith had the honour of captaining the Ireland team, and although the side lost 3-0 it was a great honour, both for Orlaith herself and indeed for her school, St. Farnan’s Prosperous, something that all at the school are immensely proud of. no. 8 shirt.
No doubt a player with huge potential.
