Kildare GAA: Sarsfields book a place in the Leader Cup final

Sarsfields are through to the final of the EMS Copiers SFL Division 1 final and a chance to win the Leinster Leader Cup following a one point win over Raheens on Saturday. Celbridge defeated Athy and that results means that Athy must now defeat Raheens in Round 8 which takes place this Wednesday; a draw would see Raheens advance
2021 EMS Copiers Phase 2 Senior Football League Div 1 Phase 2 Top Section
Moorefield 1-13 V Carbury 1-18
Sarsfields 0-11 V Raheens 0-10
Celbridge 2-10 V Athy 1-11
2021 EMS Copiers Phase 2 Senior Football League Div 1 Phase 2 Bottom Section
Castledermot 3-15 V Round Towers 0-11
Confey 4-11 V St. Laurence's GAA 3-12
Johnstownbridge 0-12 V Naas 1-16
2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Div 2
Ballyteague 0-15 V Kilcock 0-6
Sallins 0-10 V Maynooth 2-14
Two Mile House 3-12 V Eadestown 3-13
Monasterevan 1-7 V Clane 1-14
2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Div 3
Rheban 0-1 V Nurney 4-26
St Kevin's 2-20 V Ellistown 1-11
Allenwood 1-16 V Ballymore Eustace 3-11
Rathangan 4-15 V Straffan 1-10
Kilcullen 1-9 V Caragh 1-6.
2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 4 Phase 2 Top Section
Suncroft GFC 5-17 V Miltown 0-12
Robertstown 3-17 V Athgarvan 2-10
Kill 1-15 V Grangenolvin 0-10
2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 4 Phase 2 Bottom Section
Cappagh 2-9 V Ballykelly 1-14
