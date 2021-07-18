Kildare GAA: Sarsfields book a place in the Leader Cup final

All the senior football league results

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

editor@kildarenow.ie

Sarsfields are through to the final of the EMS Copiers SFL Division 1 final and a chance to win the Leinster Leader Cup following a one point win over Raheens on Saturday. Celbridge defeated Athy and that results means that Athy must now defeat Raheens in Round 8 which takes place this Wednesday; a draw would see Raheens advance

2021 EMS Copiers Phase 2 Senior Football League Div 1 Phase 2 Top Section
Moorefield 1-13 V Carbury 1-18
Sarsfields 0-11 V Raheens 0-10 
Celbridge 2-10 V Athy 1-11

2021 EMS Copiers Phase 2 Senior Football League Div 1 Phase 2 Bottom Section
Castledermot 3-15 V Round Towers 0-11
Confey  4-11 V St. Laurence's GAA 3-12

Johnstownbridge 0-12 V Naas 1-16


2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Div 2

Ballyteague 0-15 V Kilcock 0-6
Sallins 0-10 V Maynooth 2-14
Two Mile House 3-12 V Eadestown 3-13

Monasterevan 1-7 V Clane 1-14


2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Div 3
Rheban 0-1 V Nurney 4-26
St Kevin's 2-20 V Ellistown 1-11
Allenwood 1-16 V Ballymore Eustace 3-11

Rathangan 4-15 V Straffan 1-10
Kilcullen 1-9 V Caragh 1-6.


2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 4 Phase 2 Top Section
Suncroft GFC 5-17 V Miltown 0-12

Robertstown 3-17 V Athgarvan 2-10 
Kill 1-15 V Grangenolvin 0-10


2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 4 Phase 2 Bottom Section
Cappagh 2-9 V Ballykelly 1-14

