Kildare book a Leinster final spot

Relief at the final whistle as Jack O'Connor's men march on

Kildare v Westmeath

Daniel Flynn of Kildare is tackled by Kevin Maguire of Westmeath during the Leinster GAA Senior Football Championship Semi-Final match between Kildare and Westmeath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by H

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

editor@kildarenow.ie

Kildare are through the Leinster SFC of 2021 following a hard earned win over Westmeath in Croke Park this afternoon.

It was a game that ebbed and flowed, Kildare, although leading at the break by one, would feel it should be been more, with two gilt edged goal chances spurned but Westmeath showed that while they may not have had the best of seasons to date they certainly showed they meant business.

Kildare suffered a huge blow with Kevin Feely picking up a bad knee injury.

The half time score read Kildare 0-11 Westmeath 0-10.

It was to goals inside four minutes that proved the difference between the sides, with Daniel Flynn heavily involved in both.

The first, a brilliant pass to Jimmy Hyland saw the Ballyteague squeeze the ball over the line and a few minutes later it was a typical Daniel Flynn effort, cutting through the Westmeath before coolly planting the ball in the net to open up a six point gag.

Kildare lost Eoin Doyle to a hamstring as Westmeath piled the pressure, getting the lead back to one but failing to get level at any stage, despite a lot of possession but failing to find the posts was the problem.

Kildare kept their noses in front and a brilliant point late on from Shane O'Sullivan ensured The Lilies will be back in two weeks time for the Leinster final.

Scorers: Kildare, Neil Flynn 0-7 (4 frees, 45), Jimmy Hyland 1-1 (free), Daniel Flynn 1-1, Alex Beirne 0-1, Fergal Conway 0-1, Kevin Feely 0-1, Aaron Masterson 0-1, Shane O'Sulivan 0-1.

Westmeath, John Heslin 0-8 (7 frees), Lorcan Dolan 0-5 (1 mark), David Lynch 0-1, Ger Egan 0-1, James Dolan 0-1, Sam McCartan 0-1 (45), darren Giles 0-1.


KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mark Dempsey, Mick O'Grady, Eoin Doyle; Kevin Flynn, David Hyland cpt., Ryan Houlihan; Kevin Feely, Aaron Masterson; Alex Beirne, Fergal Conway, Neil Flynn; Daniel Flynn, Ben McCormack, Jimmy Hyland. Subs: Shea Ryan for Kevin Feely (33 minutes); Daragh Malone for Ryan Houlihan (half time); Shane O'Sullivan for Ben McCormack (half time); Paddy McDermott for Eoin Doyle (51 minutes): Brian McLoughlin for Jimmy Hyland (67 minutes).


WESTMEATH: Jason Daly; Jack Smith, Kevin Maguire, Boidu Sayeh; James Dolan, Ronan Wallace, Sam McCartan; Ray Connellan, Sam Duncan; Denis Corroon, Ger Egan, David Lynch; Lorcan Dolan, John Heslin, Ronan O'Toole. Subs: Darren Giles for Boidu Sayeh (44 minutes); Fola Ayorinde for Denis Corroon (51 minutes); Nigel Harte for Sam McCartan (72 minutes).


REFEREE: Denis O'Mahoney, Tipperary

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

Kildare v Westmeath

Daniel Flynn of Kildare is tackled by Kevin Maguire of Westmeath during the Leinster GAA Senior Football Championship Semi-Final match between Kildare and Westmeath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by H

Sport

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie