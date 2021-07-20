Full report, reaction and comment as Kildare senior footballers book a place in this seson's Leinster SFC final where they will bee the all-conquering Dublin who defeated Meath in the second semi final.
Injuries the big worry now as Kildare begin preparation for the Leinster decider.
Daniel: the smile, the pace and the magic (Tommy Callaghan);
Hurlers crash out of the Joe McDonagh Cup and return to the Christy Ring in 2022 after a most disappointing display against Meath on Saturday.
The dream of Kildare minors and U20 hurlers are shattered by Wexford and Offaly respectively.
In the SFL a one point win for Sarsfields over Raheens sees the Newbridge club book a place in the league final; Celbridge defeat Athy leaving the boys from the south needing to defeat Raheens in the final league games this Wednesday.
Golf: Picture special from Athy Captain's Prize while the Annual Kildare GAA Development Squads Scramble was another outstanding success.
Pitch and Putt: County Strokeplay Championships report.
Athletics: some excellent performances from local athletes in U14 to u19 championships.
Racing: a look back on all the Kildare Racing News of the week.
KDFL: results, reports, up-to-date league tables and the week's fixtures plus the KDFL Senior Division Focus.
All that in this week's Leinster Leader Sport ... in the shops now.
Boxers Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine, who have been announced as Team Ireland flagbearers for the Opening Ceremony. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
