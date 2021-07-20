Search our Archive

20/07/2021

1452794778036
1452599028110

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Full report, reaction and comment as Kildare senior footballers book a place in this seson's Leinster SFC final where they will bee the all-conquering Dublin who defeated Meath in the second semi final.

Injuries the big worry now as Kildare begin preparation for the Leinster decider.

Daniel: the smile, the pace and the magic (Tommy Callaghan);

Hurlers crash out of the Joe McDonagh Cup and return to the Christy Ring in 2022 after a most disappointing display against Meath on Saturday.

The dream of Kildare minors and U20 hurlers are shattered by Wexford and Offaly respectively.

In the SFL a one point win for Sarsfields over Raheens sees the Newbridge club book a place in the league final; Celbridge defeat Athy leaving the boys from the south needing to defeat Raheens in the final league games this Wednesday.

Golf: Picture special from Athy Captain's Prize while the Annual Kildare GAA Development Squads Scramble was another outstanding success.

Pitch and Putt: County Strokeplay Championships report.

Athletics: some excellent performances from local athletes in U14 to u19 championships.

Racing: a look back on all the Kildare Racing News of the week.

KDFL: results, reports, up-to-date league tables and the week's fixtures plus  the KDFL Senior Division Focus.

All that in this week's Leinster Leader Sport ... in the shops now.

