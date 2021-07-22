Kildare soccer: Sallins bring M'evin's run to an end

HOEY SPAR MOOREFIELD DIVISIN 1

Sallins Celtic 3 Monasterevin AFC 1

An unbeaten Monasterevin side took the short journey up the N7 to Millbank Sallins on a perfect day for football.

Both sides started the game at a very high tempo with the midfield battle being slightly edged by the home team.

Sallins took the lead after fifteen minutes when the impressive Joe Russel sent Sean Gavin free on the left and he squared the ball to Rory Gavin who finished well from ten yards out past the visiting keeper to put the home side ahead.

The home side upped the tempo from here and went in search of a second which came ten minutes later from the penalty spot after good work from Chris Mbiyavanga resulted in the referee pointing to the spot.

A confident Sean Gavin stepped up to dispatch to the bottom corner, doubling the home side’s advantage.

Sallins went on the hunt for a third before the break and were very unlucky when Chris Mbiyavenga hit the bar after good build up play and the inform Sean Gavin drawing a brilliant save from the Monasterevin keeper to keep the score at 2-0 going into the half time break.

Monastrevin came out more determined after the resumption to get back into the game. They pinned the home side back for the first fifteen minutes and were unlucky not to cut the deficit to the minimum after forcing a succession of free kicks around the Sallins penalty area.

Gary Pender and Paddy Dowling had to be at the top of their game to keep out a resurgent Monastrevin side who were now creating a lot of dangerous opportunities in and around the Sallins penalty area.

The home side regrouped after the water break and were awarded a second penalty of the game with ten minutes remaining on the clock but Sean Gavin couldn't add to his tally from the spot.

He did not have to wait long to atone for the miss when some neat build up play down the Sallins left from Joe Russell and Chris Mbiyavenga put Gavin through who coolly slotted home his second of the game to give the home team a 3-0 lead.

The visitors never threw in the towel and got their reward when a ball down the left freed up the winger who whipped in a great cross that was confidently dispatched at the back post to make it 3-1 in time added on.

Best for the winners were Sean Gavin, Steven Maher and Paddy Dowling while the Monastrevin keeper pulled off some great saves on the day.