Kildare Olympian Heike Holstein misses out on dressage final place

Heike Holstein and Sambuca in Tokyo. Picture: Dressage Ireland
Kildare Olympian Heike Holstein finished sixth in her dressage heat at the Tokyo Olympics this morning, missing out on a place in the event final.
The Carbury resident, on board Irish-bred Sambuca, put in a great performance to finish on a score of 68.432 in Group D, but unfortunately it was not enough to advance.
Holstein said she was happy with the 12-year-old mare's performance in her first Olympics. ""I am really proud of her. When she was a little foal I never thought that we would get this far, it is a long road and lots of things can happen," the four-time Olympian told RTE Sport.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.