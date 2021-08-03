In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Extensive report, interviews, comment as Kildare lose out to Dublin in the Leinster Senior Football Championship final in Croke Park on Sunday.
We needed a bit more composure says Jack O'Connor.
Progress made, despite final defeat (Tommy Callaghan).
Naas make it back-to-back senior hurling titles defeating Confey as the 2020 decider is finally played.
Raheens and Sarsfields in a thrilling Leader Cup final, as the boys from Caragh end a 43 year wait to regain the Cup.
Coill Dubh pushed all the way but retain senior hurling status.
Eadestown take Division 2 SFL title with defeat over Clane.
Golf: Picture Special from Naas Lady Captain's, plus all the results from the Fairways.
Pitch and Putt: St Brigid's Scratch Cup a great success; plus news from the clubs.
Racing: Dermot Weld more success at the Galway Festival.
Dogs: Lodgefield Stake gets off to a flying start at Newbridge Stadium.
KDFL: Monasterevin Women hit Rathangan for five; results, tables and coming fixtures.
