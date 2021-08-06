Kildare Ladies take on Leitrim for a place in the semi-final

Kildare's Neasa Dooley, top scorer this season
TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Quarter-Final: Kildare v Leitrim, Ballinasloe
Leitrim topped Group 2 with wins over Clare and Fermanagh to book a safe passage to the quarter-finals.
They’ll face Kildare in the last eight, with the Liliwhites coming through in second place behind Laois in Group 3.
A four-point victory over Roscommon in Round 1 was good enough for Kildare and Neasa Dooley has been in excellent form, with 2-8 to date in Championship 2021.
Leitrim’s Laura O’Dowd is her county’s leading scorer with 2-2 – and this should be an intriguing tie between two teams who will harbour genuine title ambitions.
It’s Clare or Westmeath in the semi-finals for the winners of this tussle.
KILDARE (v Leitrim): D McGinn; C Sullivan, L Lenehan, S Kendrick; L Murtagh, L Gilbert, E Burke; S O’Sullivan, G Kenneally; C Wheeler, L Curran, G Clifford (capt.); G Wheeler, N Dooley, A Rattigan.
LEITRIM (v Kildare): M Monaghan; R Rooney, S Tighe, S McCartan; C Tyrell, C Owens (capt.), A Cornyn; A Heslin, V Egan; L O’Dowd, M Guckian, A Le Guen; L Fox, A Clancy, R McHugh.
