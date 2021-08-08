Kildare Ladies: Confey take league title aet

Kildare LGFA held their senior league finals on Saturday and the Division 1 final, after a mighty game, went to extra time with Confey edging out Sarsfields on a final score line of Confey 3-12 Sarsfields 1-17.
The Division 2 title went to Kilcullen who were too strong for Clane.
Full results:
Div 1: Confey 3.12 Sarsfields 1-17 aet
Div2: Kilcullen 1-17 Clane 1-5;
Div 3: Maynooth 7-11 Na Fianna 1-14;
Div 4: Trinity Gaels 2-9 Athy 1-6;
Div 5: Two Mile House 4-6 Castlemitchell 1-5;
Div 6: Raheens 2-19 Sallins 2.4;
Div 7: S'fields (2) 0-16 Naas (2) 0-15;
Div 8: Maynooth (2) 2-8 Confey (2) 0.0.
