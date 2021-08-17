Kildare's Rowan Osborne joins Munster Rugby

Rowan Osborne has joined Munster Rugby from Leinster on a 12 month contract for the 2021-2022 season.

The Eadestown, Co. Kildare native, is son of John Osborne (former Irish National Stud and now Director of Equine Welfare and Bloodstock with Hri) and grandson of the late Michael, renowned figure throughout the racing world.

Rowan played with Naas, Clongowes and Dublin University before signing for Leinster, making his debut off the bench for the province in their 53–5 win against Welsh side Ospreys in round 2 of the 2019–20 Pro14 on 4 October 2019, before featuring off the bench again one week later, scoring his first try for the province in their 40–14 win against Scottish side Edinburgh.

In his first senior start for the province, Osborne played 65 minutes, helping his team to a 13–6 win in Thomond Park.

He played GAA with Eadestown and was acknowledged as a very accomplished defender with no fear and loads of pace.

The scrum-half commenting on the move, the scrum half said: “I am delighted to be joining Munster next season, one of the biggest clubs in Europe with a great fanbase and history.

“I am hugely looking forward to working with and learning from a really talented group of players and a great coaching ticket and working hard to help bring success to the club.”

