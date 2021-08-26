Search our Archive

26/08/2021

Former Kildare Pitch and Putt pals meet up again, 35 years on

Friends re-join Club independently and are drawn to meet

Eoin Commiskey and Dennis Dempsey

Reporter:

Declan Power

Email:

editor@kildarenow.ie

Some 35 years ago Eoin Commiskey and Dennis Dempsey were Juvenile Members of Athgarvan Pitch & Putt Club and competed with each other in club games.
After a very long time away from the game, and from Athgarvan, and having lost touch, they both re-joined the club two years ago.
During this time they had never crossed paths on the course or were not even aware of the other being a member.
When Athgarvan recently began its Club Matchplay, both players entered. The draw was made and astonishingly as if fate was playing its hand, Eoin and Dennis were drawn to play each other. Both immediately recognised the others name and sought each other out to arrange to play.
35 years on Eoin and Dennis battled it out once again. Dennis had the upper hand and saw his way clear to the next round.
Both players expressed their delight at meeting again and sharing a game that they both loved in their younger days. Truly nostalgic to say the least.

