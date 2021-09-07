In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

As Jack departs Kildare, what now for Kildare and who are the possible candidates for the big job.

Another big weekend of club championship action, we carry reports from all the big games at senior, intermediate and junior level and look ahead to this coming weekend as the action continues on Sunday.

The final picture special from the Kellogg's Cúl Camps.

Royal Curragh bid for All-Ireland honours, on the double.

Pitch and Putt: Kildare qualifiers for National Matchplay finals.

Picture Special from Cill Dara GC President's Prize; plus all the results from the Fairways.

Fletcher's Golf Society (Naas) holds initial outing to Palmerstown.

The crowds and the buzz are back at Newbridge Greyhound Stadium as we look back on Friday's meeting.

Kildare Racing News recounts how the local trainers, jockeys and owners performed during the last week.

Soccer: KDFL results, reports, fixtures, up-to-date Tables as Clane United edge it against Naas AFC and our weekly Senior Division Focus.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shop snow.