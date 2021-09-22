Kildare GAA: Championship fixtures announced

Kildare GAA have announced further championship fixtures, from Thursday September to Sunday October 3
THURSDAY September 30
2021 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group A
Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Kilcullen V Rheban 20:00, Referee: Ken Doyle
Athy, Kildangan V Ballykelly 20:00, Referee: Stephen Foley
Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Grangenolvin V Rathcoffey 20:00, Referee: Paul Donnelly
FRIDAY Ocotber 30
2021 Joe Fox Tool and Plant Hire Reserve C Football Championship Final
Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Allenwood V Naas 19:30;
2021 The Auld Shebeen Athy Intermediate Football Championship - Preliminary Quarter Final
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Monasterevan V Nurney 19:45, Referee: TBC (2 x 10 Mins ET & Winner on the Day If Required)
2021 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group B
Venue: Raheens, Kill V Athgarvan 20:00, Referee: Henry Barrett
Venue: Paddy Martin Memorial Park, Cappagh V Castlemitchell 20:00, Referee: Eoghan Fitzpatrick
SATURDAY oCTOBER 2
2021 Joe Fox Tool and Plant Hire Reserve A Football Championship Final
Venue: Newbridge, Naas V Sarsfields 13:00, Referee: TBC (2 x 10 Mins ET & Replay If Required)
2021 Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship - Preliminary Quarter Final
Venue: Newbridge, Carbury V Round Towers 15:00, Referee: TBC (2 x 10 Mins ET & Winner on the Day If Required)
2021 Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship - Relegation Final
Venue: Newbridge, Castledermot V Clogherinkoe 17:00, Referee: TBC (2 x 10 Mins ET & Replay If Required)
2021 Joe Fox Tool and Plant Hire Reserve D Football Championship Final
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Kilcullen / Two Mile House V Kilcock14:00, Referee: TBC (2 x 10 Mins ET & Replay If Required)
2021 The Auld Shebeen Athy Intermediate Football Championship - Quarter Final
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Ballyteague V Leixlip 16:00, Referee: TBC (2 x 10 Mins ET & Winner on the Day If Required)
2021 Joe Fox Tool and Plant Hire Reserve E Football Championship Final
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Johnstownbridge V Rathcoffey 18:00, Referee: TBC (2 x 10 Mins ET & Replay If Required)
SUNDAY October 3
2021 Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship - Quarter Final
Venue: Newbridge, St. Laurence's V Maynooth 13:00;
Venue: Newbridge, Raheens V Sarsfields 15:00.
2021 Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship - Preliminary Quarter Final
Venue: Newbridge, Athy V Clane 17:00;
2021 The Auld Shebeen Athy Intermediate Football Championship - Relegation Final
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Milltown V Straffan 14:00;
2021 The Auld Shebeen Athy Intermediate Football Championship - Quarter Final
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Allenwood GFC V Sallins 16:00;
2021 The Auld Shebeen Athy Intermediate Football Championship - Preliminary Quarter Final
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Ellistown V St Kevin's 18:00.
