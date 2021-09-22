Search

22/09/2021

Kildare GAA: Championship fixtures announced

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

Email:

editor@kildarenow.ie

Kildare GAA have announced further championship fixtures, from Thursday September to Sunday October 3

THURSDAY September 30

2021 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group A 

Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Kilcullen V Rheban 20:00, Referee: Ken Doyle 

Athy, Kildangan V Ballykelly 20:00, Referee: Stephen Foley 

Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Grangenolvin V Rathcoffey 20:00, Referee: Paul Donnelly 


FRIDAY Ocotber 30

2021 Joe Fox Tool and Plant Hire Reserve C Football Championship Final 

Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Allenwood V Naas 19:30;


2021 The Auld Shebeen Athy Intermediate Football Championship - Preliminary Quarter Final

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Monasterevan V Nurney 19:45, Referee: TBC (2 x 10 Mins ET & Winner on the Day If Required)


2021 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group B

Venue: Raheens, Kill V Athgarvan 20:00, Referee: Henry Barrett 

Venue: Paddy Martin Memorial Park, Cappagh V Castlemitchell 20:00, Referee: Eoghan Fitzpatrick 


SATURDAY oCTOBER 2

2021 Joe Fox Tool and Plant Hire Reserve A Football Championship Final 

Venue: Newbridge, Naas V Sarsfields 13:00, Referee: TBC (2 x 10 Mins ET & Replay If Required)


2021 Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship - Preliminary Quarter Final 

Venue: Newbridge, Carbury V Round Towers 15:00, Referee: TBC (2 x 10 Mins ET & Winner on the Day If Required)


2021 Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship - Relegation Final

Venue: Newbridge, Castledermot V Clogherinkoe 17:00, Referee: TBC (2 x 10 Mins ET & Replay If Required)


2021 Joe Fox Tool and Plant Hire Reserve D Football Championship Final 

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Kilcullen / Two Mile House V Kilcock14:00, Referee: TBC (2 x 10 Mins ET & Replay If Required)


2021 The Auld Shebeen Athy Intermediate Football Championship - Quarter Final

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Ballyteague V Leixlip 16:00, Referee: TBC (2 x 10 Mins ET & Winner on the Day If Required)


2021 Joe Fox Tool and Plant Hire Reserve E Football Championship Final 

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Johnstownbridge V Rathcoffey 18:00, Referee: TBC (2 x 10 Mins ET & Replay If Required)


SUNDAY October 3

2021 Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship - Quarter Final

Venue: Newbridge, St. Laurence's V Maynooth 13:00;

Venue: Newbridge, Raheens V Sarsfields 15:00.


2021 Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship - Preliminary Quarter Final 

Venue: Newbridge, Athy V Clane 17:00;


2021 The Auld Shebeen Athy Intermediate Football Championship - Relegation Final

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Milltown V Straffan 14:00;


2021 The Auld Shebeen Athy Intermediate Football Championship - Quarter Final

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Allenwood GFC V Sallins 16:00;


2021 The Auld Shebeen Athy Intermediate Football Championship - Preliminary Quarter Final

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Ellistown V St Kevin's 18:00.

