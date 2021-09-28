In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Kildare move a stop closer to appointing new manager; interviews scheduled for this week.
The Senior Hurling Championship is down to the last five, with one quarter-final and the semi-finals; this week we carry extensive reports from the four Round 3 games as Naas, defeat Celbridge; Ardclough get the better of Confey; Leixlip upset Coill Dubh while Clane defeat Eire Og Corrachoill.
Big decisions on the way, and not just on a new manager (Tommy Callaghan);
We preview an extensive weekend of senior, intermediate and junior football championship as the knock-out stages get under way; along with relegation finals.
Rugby: The Leinster League resumes with big wins for Newbridge and Cill Dara.
Golf: all the results from the Fairways plus a feature on McDonagh Pitch and Putt Scratch Cup.
Racing: Jessica Harrington recent hot run of winners continues as we look review the all the Kildare racing News.
Greyhounds: Extensive report from Friday's meeting at Newbridge Stadium.
Soccer: Another busy week on the KDFL scene with the feature game this wee Athy Town win over Allenwood in the FAI Junior Cup; plus FAI Junior Cup action round-up, along with all the results, fixtures and up-to-date tables.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.
