Glenn Ryan is new Kildare football manager

Glenn Ryan
Kildare footballing giant Glenn Ryan is set to take over from Jack O'Connor as the manager of the Kildare football team.
The Round Towers man - and former Kildare captain who led the county to the All Ireland Final in 1998 - is expected to have his appointment confirmed at a special county committee meeting on October 19.
Ryan is also a former Longford and Kildare u21s manager.
He will be joined by three former Kildare stars - Johnny Doyle, Anthony Rainbow and Dermot Earley - as coach/selectors, who will bring a wealth of managerial experience to the panel.
