Kildare's Daniel Flynn receives All-Star nomination

Kildare's Daniel Flynn has been named among the 45 nominations for the 2021 PwC Football GAA GPA All-Stars.

It is indeed fully deserved recognition for the Johnstownbridge man who made a huge impression in 2021, particularly in the Leinster SFC.

Daniel is among the 45 nominations, with players from eleven counties being named.

Not surprisingly Tyrone top the list getting no less than 15 nominations, the same as Limerick for the hurling equivalent and while 15 seems so much over the top, it will be interesting to see how many will be actually named on the All-Star teams in a few weeks time.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists, Mayo have received eleven, with Kerry getting eight and Dublin receiving five.

The full list of nominations are as follows:

PwC All-Stars Football nominations 2021

Goalkeepers: Rob Hennelly (Mayo), Rory Beggan (Monaghan), Niall Morgan (Tyrone)

Defenders: Padraig Hampsey, Peter Harte, Michael McKernan, Ronan McNamee, Kieran McGeary, Conor Meyler Frank Burns (all Tyrone); Stephen Coen, Patrick Durcan, Lee Keegan, Padraig Ó Hóra (all Mayo); Tom O’Sullivan, Gavin White, Brian Ó Beaglaoich (all Kerry); Michael Fitzsimons, Brian Howard (all Dublin); Seán Meehan (Cork); Ryan McAnespie (Monaghan)

Midfielders: Brian Kennedy, Con Kilpatrick (all Tyrone); Matthew Ruane (Mayo); David Moran (Kerry); Oisín O’Neill (Armagh) Brian Fenton (Dublin).

Forwards: Mattie Donnelly, Conor McKenna, Niall Sludden, Darren McCurry, Cathal McShane (all Tyrone) David Clifford, Paudie Clifford, Sean O’Shea (all Kerry); Tommy Conroy, Ryan O’Donoghue (all Mayo); Cormac Costello, Ciaran Kilkenny (all Dublin); Jack McCarron (Monaghan); Daniel Flynn (Kildare); Michael Langan (Donegal); Rian O’Neill (Armagh); Eoin Cleary (Clare); Shane Walsh (Galway).

PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year: Lee Keegan (Mayo), Conor Meyler (Tyrone), Kieran McGeary (Tyrone)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year nominees: Matthew Tierney (Galway) Oisin Mullin (Mayo) Darragh Canavan (Tyrone).