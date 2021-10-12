In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Kildare's incoming manager Glenn Ryan talks to the Leinster Leader in a comprehensive interview.
Time to make St Conleth's Park a fortress again; looking ahead to Division 1 football; trials on the way as preparation about to begin for season 2022; all that and much, much more as Glenn Ryan gives his first interview to the local print media.
SFC: Celbridge continue on their upward curve as they end champions Athy rein; Naas also book a semi final spot with a comfortable win over Carbury.
IFC: Kilcock and Leixlip, along with Kilcullen advance to semi finals.
IHC: Naas defeat Kilcock; Maynooth shade it over Moorefield in last four.
JFC: Kilcullen and Robertstown book semi final places.
JHC: Broadford and Maynooth into decider.
Rugby: Naas win first game in the AIL; Athy pip Newbridge in Leinster League.
Motorsport: James Rowe racks up his first win the US.
Racing: Dermot Weld bounces back from Prix de l'Arc near-miss.
Greyhounds: a look back on another exciting evening at Newbridge track.
KDFL: full reports and rouond-up of the weekend games, including results, fixtures and up-to-date fixtures.
All that and much, much more in this week's Leinster Leader, in the shops now.
