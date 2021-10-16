Naas GAA part company with senior football manager

It is understood that Naas GAA and senior football manager, Paul Kelly, have parted company.
Paul Kelly took charge of the team from the county town in November 2020, having led Thomas Davis to the Dublin SFC final in 2019.
No statement was available from the Naas club but it is understood that preparations for next weekend's senior football semi final between Naas and Maynooth are ongoing.
