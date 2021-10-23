Search

23/10/2021

Kildare GAA: Naas through to SFC after empathic win

County town boys pull clear in second half to bridge a 30 year gap

Kildare GAA: Naas through to SFC after empathic win

Darragh Kirwan

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

editor@kildarenow.ie

It has been a long time coming but Naas are finally back in a county senior final after an emphatic eight point win over Maynooth in the Joe Mallon Motors SFC semi final at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this afternoon, bridging a gap that goes all the way back to 1991, the last time they reached the decider.

On a day with no shortage of rain and strong wind, Naas led at the break 0-11 to 1-6, the Maynooth goal coming from Cathal McCabe, but with the strong wind on their backs the boys from the county town were in a really strong position and despite Maynooth firing everything at them at the start of the second half, Naas eventually pulled clear with a goal from Paul McDermott the icing on the cake.

Darragh Kirwan was magnificent for the winners with seven points from play, while Eamonn Callaghan also put on another top class display raising six white flags.

Naas await the winner of the second semi final, Sarsfields v Celbridge.

Full report and reaction in Tuesday's Leinster Leader.

Scorers: Naas, Darragh Kirwan 0-7, Eamonn Callagan 0-6 (3 frees), Paul MlcDermott 1-0, Dermot Hanafin 0-2, Brian Kane 0-1, JamesBurke 0-1.


Maynooth, Cathal McCabe 1-1, Danny O'Sullivan 0-3, Neil Flynn 0-2 (45, free), Darren Maguire 0-1, Jonathan Flattery 0-1, Ruadhan Ó Giolláin 0-1.

NAAS: Jack Rogers; Brian Kane, Paul Sullivan, Conor McCarthy; Tom Browne, Brian Byrne, Paddy McDermott; Eoin Doyle, Jack Cleary; Dermot Hanafin, Eamonn Callaghan, Sean Cullen; Darragh Kirwan, James Burke, Paul McDermott. Subs: Colm Joyce for Sean Cullen (43 minutes); Luke Griffin for Dermot Hanafin (53 minutes); Brian Stynes for Tom Browne (56 minutes); Shane Bergin for James Burke (60 minutes); David Gahan for Paul McDermott (60 minutes).


MAYNOOTH: Odhran Cussin; Eoin Donnellan, Conor Lynch, Darragh Hurley; Cathal McCabe, Darren Maguire, Neil Flynn; John McAndrew, Callum McCabe; Sean Higgins, Niall O'Sullivan, Danny O'Sullivan; Jonathan flattery, Mark Donnellan, Fionn Ó Giolláin. Subs: Kevin Dunne for John McAndrew (half time); Ruadhan Ó Giolláin for Sean Higgins (half time); Philip Murphy for Jonathan Flattery (50 minutes)

REFEREE: Nial Colgan.

To continue reading this article, please register and log in.

Registration is free and you can also sign up to our newsletter to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media