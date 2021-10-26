Search

26/10/2021

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Another hectic weekend of action

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Newcomers Naas, and Sash boys, set up final head-to-head.

Sarsfields show their bottle, Celbridge fold;

Naas back on centre stage, thirty years on;

A look ahead to the IFC, the JFC finals along with the two SHC semi finals this weekend.

Comment: Reform agenda takes a battering as delegates reject new format;

Glenn Ryan and his backroom formally approved as new Kildare senior management team;

Confey are crowned SHL champions;

Newbridge College brings home the Junior Cup silverware;

Golf: all the results from the Fairways;

Pitch and Putt: Marvellous action in Shortgrass Scramble;

Kilcullen's Chrissie Byrne's incredible achievements;

Soccer: Clane United take Donnelly Cup after penalty shoot out;

Round up of all the League action, along with all the results, fixtures and up-to-date KDFL tables.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.

