Kildare GAA: Kilcullen crowned junior football champions

Jack Dooley, Kilcullen captain
Kilcullen defeated Rathcoffey in the final of the Tom Cross Transport JFC with a comfortable win on a final score line of 2-10 to 1-4, that despite playing for the entire second half.
The sides were level at the break 0-5 to 1-2 but a second half goal from man of the match Seamus Pembroke broke the deadlock with Jake Murphy getting the second goal late on.
In the SHC semi final Naas and Celbridge had their expected wins and will now meet in the final
Manguard Plus MFC 'C' football final 2021
Leixlip 3-9 Elistown 0-6.
Tom Cross Transport JFC final 2021
Kilcullen 2-9 Rathcoffey 0-6.
UPMC Senior Hurling Championship semi finals 2021
Naas 5-23 Ardclough 0-7;
Celbridge 3-14 Leixlip 1-11.
