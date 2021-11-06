Search

Kildare GAA: Kilcock take intermediate championship final in style

Impressive win over Ballymore Eustace in replay

Kildare GAA; IFC replay

Kilcock David Duke squeezes past the challenge of Ballymore Eustace Caolin Halpin during the Intermediate Football Championship Final Replay

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

editor@kildarenow.ie

Kilcock made no mistake at the second time of asking when comprehensively defeating a Ballymore Eustace side in The Auld Shebeen Athy IFC decider (repllay)  at St Conleth's Park, this afternoon.

Ballymore came back from the dead just a week earlier but there were no dramatics this time with Kilcock dominating for more of the game and the more the game went on, the more Cian Flanagan's side pulled clear.

Leading by four at the break, 0-9 to 0-5, the boys from the north of the county continued to dominate on the resumption with the final goal, from Shane Farrell, being the icing on the cake as Kilock eventually won an impressive 1-16 to 0-7.

Scorers: Kilcock, Shane O'Rourke 0-5 (3 frees), Eoghan Mulhall 0-5, Shane O'Rourke 1-1, Daragh McArdle 0-1,Eoin McArdle 0-1, Jason Gibbons 0-1, Luke Sheridan 0-1, Daniel Courtney 0-1.

Ballymore Eustace, Simon Murhy 0-3 (2 frees), Caolan Halpin 0-2 (2 frees), Ben Noone 0-1, Brian Crowe 0-1.


KILCOCK: Ciaran Heneghan; Luke Sheridan, Mark Durkan, Sean Eves; David Duke, Sean Maguire, Daniel Courtney; Jason Gibbons, Eoin McArdle; Daragh McArdle, Eoghan Mulhall, Chris McCarthy; Shane O'Rourke, Shane Farrell, Findlay Nairn. Subs: Paul O'Brien for Darragh McArdle (56 minutes); Marcus Duke for Chris McCarthy (59 minutes); Rory O'Brien for Eoghan Mulhall (59 minutes); Cormac Divilly for Shane Farrell (59 minutes); Conor Sheridan for Sean Eves (59 minutes).


BALLYMORE EUSTACE: Tommie Archbold; Kevin Kelleher, Mark Barrett, Joe Broderick; Sean Broderick, Michael Stewart Byrne, Tadhg Barrett; Shane Barrett, Brian Crowe; Caolan Halpin, Simon Murphy, David McAtamney; Charlie Litton, Ben Noone, Niall O'Neill. Subs: Tadhg Grace for Tadhg Barrett (half time); Callum McClintock for David McAtamney (38 minutes); Stephen Dwyer for Niall O'Neill (43 minutes); Patrickk Doyle for Joe Broderick (56 minutes); Liam Crowe for Sean Broderick (56 minutes).

REFEREE: Niall Colgan.

Local News

