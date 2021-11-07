Search

07/11/2021

Kildare GAA: Naas crowned senior champions

Sarsfields comeback comes up just short in memorable game

Kildare GAA: Naas crowned senior champions

Eamonn Callaghan on the attack for Naas

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

editor@kildarenow.ie

Naas were crowned Kildare senior football champions after an action placked game against hot favourites at St Conleth's Park this afternoon, in the end there were just two points separating the sides but the Dermot Bourke Cup is heading to the county town for the first time in no less than 31 years.

Naas got off the a might start and led 0-5 to 0-0 afer 16 minutes and by 0-8 to 0-4 at the half time break.

That lead was pushed out to six points mid-way in the second half but Sarsfields came storming back after Naas lost a player to a black card and then Eoin Doyle was forced off injured.

The lead was back to one in the final minutes, Sarsfields had their chanceds but failed to convert and Naas got the last point of the game to clinch it on a final score line of Naas 0-14 Sarsfield 0-12.


Scorers: Naas, Darragh Kirwan 0-4, Eamonn Callaghn 0-2 (1 free), Sean Cullen 0-2, Dermot Hanafin 0-1, Brian Kane 0-1, Tom Browne 0-1, Alex Beirne 0-1, Paul McDedrmott 0-1, Paul McDermott 0-1.

Sarsfields, Ben McCormack 0-3 (45), Tadhg Hoey 0-3 (mark), Darragh Ryan 0-3, Barry Coffey 0-2 ( (mark, free), Karl Hartley 0-1.

NAAS: Jack Rodgers; Brian Kane, Paul Sullivan, Conor McCarthy; Tom Browne, Brian Byrne, Paddy McDeremott; Eoin Doyle, Jack Cleary; Dermot Hanafin, Eamonn Callaghan cpt., Alex Beirne; Darragh Kirawn, James Burke, Sean Cullen. Subs: Colm Joyc for Dermot Hanafin (47 minutes); Cathal Daly for Eoin Doyle (48 minutes); Paul McDermott for Brian Kane (54 minutes); Brian Stynes for Alex Beirne (63 minutes).


SARSFIELDS: John Melia; Tom Aspell, Shea Ryan, Colm Hartnett; Darragh Ryan, Con Kavanagh, Ciaran Aspell; Ben McCormack, Tadhg Hoey; Cian Costigan, Barry Coffety, Conor Hartley; Dan Nea, Shane Doyle, Alan Smith cpt., Subs: David Shalvey for Alan Smith (half time): Karl Hartley for Cian Costigan (36 minutes): Cian Byrne for Ciaran Aspell (38 minutes): Gary White for Conor Hartley (43 minutes); Sean Campbell for Colm Hartnett (45 minutes).


REFEREE: Billy O'Connell.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media