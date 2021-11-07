Kildare GAA: Naas crowned senior champions

Eamonn Callaghan on the attack for Naas
Naas were crowned Kildare senior football champions after an action placked game against hot favourites at St Conleth's Park this afternoon, in the end there were just two points separating the sides but the Dermot Bourke Cup is heading to the county town for the first time in no less than 31 years.
Naas got off the a might start and led 0-5 to 0-0 afer 16 minutes and by 0-8 to 0-4 at the half time break.
That lead was pushed out to six points mid-way in the second half but Sarsfields came storming back after Naas lost a player to a black card and then Eoin Doyle was forced off injured.
The lead was back to one in the final minutes, Sarsfields had their chanceds but failed to convert and Naas got the last point of the game to clinch it on a final score line of Naas 0-14 Sarsfield 0-12.
Scorers: Naas, Darragh Kirwan 0-4, Eamonn Callaghn 0-2 (1 free), Sean Cullen 0-2, Dermot Hanafin 0-1, Brian Kane 0-1, Tom Browne 0-1, Alex Beirne 0-1, Paul McDedrmott 0-1, Paul McDermott 0-1.
Sarsfields, Ben McCormack 0-3 (45), Tadhg Hoey 0-3 (mark), Darragh Ryan 0-3, Barry Coffey 0-2 ( (mark, free), Karl Hartley 0-1.
NAAS: Jack Rodgers; Brian Kane, Paul Sullivan, Conor McCarthy; Tom Browne, Brian Byrne, Paddy McDeremott; Eoin Doyle, Jack Cleary; Dermot Hanafin, Eamonn Callaghan cpt., Alex Beirne; Darragh Kirawn, James Burke, Sean Cullen. Subs: Colm Joyc for Dermot Hanafin (47 minutes); Cathal Daly for Eoin Doyle (48 minutes); Paul McDermott for Brian Kane (54 minutes); Brian Stynes for Alex Beirne (63 minutes).
SARSFIELDS: John Melia; Tom Aspell, Shea Ryan, Colm Hartnett; Darragh Ryan, Con Kavanagh, Ciaran Aspell; Ben McCormack, Tadhg Hoey; Cian Costigan, Barry Coffety, Conor Hartley; Dan Nea, Shane Doyle, Alan Smith cpt., Subs: David Shalvey for Alan Smith (half time): Karl Hartley for Cian Costigan (36 minutes): Cian Byrne for Ciaran Aspell (38 minutes): Gary White for Conor Hartley (43 minutes); Sean Campbell for Colm Hartnett (45 minutes).
REFEREE: Billy O'Connell.
