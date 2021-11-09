Search

09/11/2021

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Naas lead the way in a bumper edition

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Massive win for Naas as they crowned senior football champions for the first time in 30 years.

Reports, reaction, comment and picture specials from the big day.

Best day of my football life: Eoin Doyle.

Team captain, Eamonn Callaghan, insists former manger Paul Kelly, played a huge role in the victory.

30 years of heartbreak is finally ended (Tommy Callaghan)

No denying Kilcock as second time of asking as they defeat Ballymore Eustace and are crowned intermediate champions, reports reaction and comment.

Maynooth take intermediate hurling title while Broadford are Junior champions.

Late goals do the trick for Balyna in minor final cracker

Eadestown Ladies make it back-to-back senior titles.

We preview this weekend's senior hurling final and talk to the respective captains and managers

Kildare GAA all set to 'tapand go' as cash is no longer king, Tommy Callaghan reports from latest Co. Board gathering.

In Rugby big win for Naas in AIL, while Cill Dara and Newbridge also record massive wins in Leinster Leagues.

Sallins Celtic launch high quality 2022 Calendar in unique fund raiser, report and picture coverage

Golf: results from the fairways.

Pitch and Putt: Juveniles show their class.

Dogs: extensive weekly report from Newbridge Stadium.

Racing: Kildare Racing News as Dermot Weld chalks up more wins at Laytown.

Soccer: Clane capture Division 1 Cup against Monasterevan; round up of the FAI Cup games, tables, results and fixtures.

All that and much more in this week's bumper edition of the Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.

