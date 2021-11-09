This week's Kildare GAA fixtures

TUESDAY November 9
2021 U23 Football A Championship
At Sarsfields: Sarsfields V Maynooth 19:30, Referee: Henry Barrett
WEDNESDAY November 9
2021 U23 Football B Championship
At Kilcock: Kilcock V Ballymore Eustace 19:30, Referee: Paul Donnelly
2021 U23 Football D Championship
At St Kevin's: St Kevin's V St Edwards 20:00, Referee: Michael Malone
2021 U23 Football C Championship
At Leixlip (Glen Easton): Leixlip V Confey GAA 20:00, Referee: Colm Kearney.
FRIDAY November 12
2021 U23 Football A Championship
At Celbridge: Celbridge V Naas 19:30, Referee: Fergus Devereux
SATURDAY November 13
2021 Future Ticketing Minor B Hurling Championship Final
At St Conlelth's Park, Newbridge: Moorefield V Sallins 12:00, Referee: TBC (If it is a draw after normal time a replay will take place);
2021 Manguard Plus Minor B Football Championship Final
At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge: Newtown Gaels V Oliver Plunkett's 14:00, Referee: Ryan Moran (If it is a draw after normal time a replay will take place)
2021 IHC/JHC Championship Playoff
At Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1: Ardclough V Broadford 14:00, Referee: TBC (2 x 10 Mins ET & Winner on the Day If Required)
2021 U23 Football D Championship Semi-Final
At Milltown: Milltown V Naas 14:00, Ref: TBC (2 x 10 Mins ET & Winner on the Day If Required)
2021 U23 Football E Championship Semi-Final
At Athgarvan: Athgarvan V Cappagh 14:00, Ref: TBC (2 x 10 Mins ET & Winner on the Day If Required)
At Stephen O Rourke Park: Abbey Rangers V Kill 14:30, Ref: TBC (2 x 10 Mins ET & Winner on the Day If Required)
2021 U23 Football C Championship Quarter Finals
Venue: TBC, TBC V TBC, Referee: TBC (2 x 10 Mins ET & Winner on the Day If Required)
Venue: TBC, TBC V TBC, Referee: TBC (2 x 10 Mins ET & Winner on the Day If Required)
2021 U23 Football A Championship
At Maynooth: Maynooth V Athy 14:00, Referee: Alan Archbold
At Conneff Park: Clane V Balyna 13:30, Referee: Paul Donnelly
At Carbury: Carbury V Sarsfields 18:00, Referee: PJ Cummins
At Moorefield: Moorefield V Raheens 18:00, Referee: Henry Barrett
2021 U23 Football B Championship
At Sallins: Sallins V Kilcock 14:00, Referee: Ken Doyle
SUNDAY November 14
2021 Future Ticketing Minor A Hurling Championship Final
At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge: Maynooth V Naas 12:00, Referee: Matthew Redmond (If it is a draw after normal time a replay will take place)
2021 UPMC Senior Hurling Championship Final
At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Celbridge V Naas 14:00, Referee: Killian Jones (If it is a draw after normal time a replay will take place)
