09/11/2021

This week's Kildare GAA fixtures

Senior Hurling final this Sunday

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

TUESDAY November 9

2021 U23 Football A Championship

At Sarsfields: Sarsfields V Maynooth 19:30, Referee: Henry Barrett 


WEDNESDAY November 9

2021 U23 Football B Championship

At Kilcock: Kilcock V Ballymore Eustace 19:30, Referee: Paul Donnelly 


2021 U23 Football D Championship

At St Kevin's: St Kevin's V St Edwards 20:00, Referee: Michael Malone 


2021 U23 Football C Championship

At Leixlip (Glen Easton): Leixlip V Confey GAA 20:00, Referee: Colm Kearney.


FRIDAY November 12

2021 U23 Football A Championship

At Celbridge: Celbridge V Naas 19:30, Referee: Fergus Devereux 


SATURDAY November 13

2021 Future Ticketing Minor B Hurling Championship Final

At St Conlelth's Park, Newbridge:  Moorefield V Sallins 12:00, Referee: TBC (If it is a draw after normal time a replay will take place);

2021 Manguard Plus Minor B Football Championship Final 

At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge: Newtown Gaels V Oliver Plunkett's 14:00, Referee: Ryan Moran (If it is a draw after normal time a replay will take place)


2021 IHC/JHC Championship Playoff

At Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1:  Ardclough V Broadford 14:00, Referee: TBC (2 x 10 Mins ET & Winner on the Day If Required)

2021 U23 Football D Championship Semi-Final

At Milltown: Milltown V Naas 14:00,  Ref: TBC (2 x 10 Mins ET & Winner on the Day If Required)

2021 U23 Football E Championship Semi-Final

At Athgarvan: Athgarvan V Cappagh 14:00,  Ref: TBC (2 x 10 Mins ET & Winner on the Day If Required)

At Stephen O Rourke Park: Abbey Rangers V Kill 14:30,  Ref: TBC (2 x 10 Mins ET & Winner on the Day If Required)

2021 U23 Football C Championship Quarter Finals

Venue: TBC, TBC V TBC, Referee: TBC (2 x 10 Mins ET & Winner on the Day If Required)

Venue: TBC, TBC V TBC, Referee: TBC (2 x 10 Mins ET & Winner on the Day If Required)

2021 U23 Football A Championship 

At Maynooth: Maynooth V Athy 14:00, Referee: Alan Archbold 

At Conneff Park: Clane V Balyna 13:30, Referee: Paul Donnelly 

At Carbury: Carbury V Sarsfields 18:00, Referee: PJ Cummins 

At Moorefield: Moorefield V Raheens 18:00, Referee: Henry Barrett 

2021 U23 Football B Championship 

At Sallins: Sallins V Kilcock 14:00, Referee: Ken Doyle 


SUNDAY November 14

2021 Future Ticketing Minor A Hurling Championship Final

At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge: Maynooth V Naas 12:00, Referee: Matthew Redmond (If it is a draw after normal time a replay will take place)


2021 UPMC Senior Hurling Championship Final

At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Celbridge V Naas 14:00, Referee: Killian Jones (If it is a draw after normal time a replay will take place)

