Kildare GAA: Three managerial vacancies at senior club level

Padraig Brennan
Sarsfields senior football manager, Padraig Brennnan, is the latest high profile boss to step aside following his side's defeat to Naas in last Sunday's SFC decider. Padraig has served just 12 month's as the boss of his native club.
Already looking for a new manager are Moorefiled, Ronan Sweeney having stepped aside following his side's defeat earlier in the championship while county champions, Naas, are also on the lookout for a new boss, they having parted company with Paul Kelly some four weeks ago.
Ronan Joyce, Ballymore Eustace for the past two years has also stepped away from that role. The Naas man is linking up with Niall Carew, Carlow manager, as coach/ selector.
Lots of activity.
Watch this space.
