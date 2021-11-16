Niall Cronin new Kildare minor football manager

Niall Cronin
Niall Cronin is to be proposed as the new Kildare Minor Football Manager by the Management Committee of Kildare GAA at the next Co. Board Meeting.
Cronin led Naas senior team to Leinster Leader Cup success in 2019 having previous enjoyed great success with the club at minor level.
The new county minor manager will be joined by selectors Eamonn Callaghan, Hugh Lynch and James Devane
