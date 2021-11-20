Kildare's Kilcullen march on in Leinster

Graham Lavin, Kilcullen
Kilcullen set up a meeting with Laois junior champs, Grange, following their comprehensive 2-11 to 0-5 victory over Wicklow champions, Barndarrig of Wicklow at St Conlelth's Park, Newbridge, this afternoon.
The score line however does not tell all the story as Kilcullen, who led at the break 0-8 to 0-1, saw that lead cut back to four points at the second water break, 0-9 to0-5.
However on the resumption a bit of dust-up saw the Wicklow champs reduced to 13 and Kilcullen subsequently took full advantage hitting two late goals from Darren Barker and a penalty from Seamus Pembroke, and final point from the impressive Ciaran O'Brien to win 2-11 to 0-5.
Scorers: Kilcullen, Darren Barker 1-3 (2 frees), Ciaran O'Brien 0-5 (mark), Seamus Pembroke 1-0 (penalty), Dave Marshall 0-3.
Barndarrig, John Andrew Kinsella 0-1, Michael Crowley 0-1, Paul Ryan 0-1 (free), Michael Murphy 0-1, Michael Cullen 0-1.
KILCULLEN: Cormac Barker; Eoin Redmond, Fran Shortt, Jack Dooley; Tim Carey, Graham Lavin, Thomas Hickey; Sean McMahon, Darren Barker; Ciaran Melinn, Paul Bell, Jake Murphy; Ciaran O'Brien, Dave Marshall, Sean Knight. Subs: David Toft for Eoin Redmond (27 minutes); Jamie Lambe for Jake Murphy (39 minutes); Cian Creaton for Thomas Hickey (43 minutes); Seamus Pembroke for Sean McMahon (45 minutes); Dan Coughlan for Dave Marshall (51 minutes).
BARNDARRIG: Kevin Cullen; James Cullen, James Quinn, Tom O'Shea; Jack Parsons, Martin Cullen, Joe O'Shea; Anthony Quinn, Jacques McCall; Michael Crowley, Paul Ryan, Michael Cullen; Michael Stone, Michael Murphy, John Andrew Kinsella. Subs: Stephen Cullen for Jack Parsons (half time); Sean Leonard for Martin Cullen (45 minutes); Richie Murray for John Andrew Kinsella (63 minutes).
REFEREE: Andrew Smith, Meath.
LEINSTER INTERMEDIATE
Meanwhile in the AIB Leinster Intermediate Club Football Championship, Kildare champions, Kilcock, defeated their Wicklow counterparts, An Tocher 0-15 to 0-7.
