Big wins for Naas, Kilcock and Kilcullen in Leinster.
Extensive reports and reaction from the big games.
Late late show special sees Naas over the line;
Kilcock in charge against An Tocher;
The Rags advance but lots of improvement needed yet.
In hurling, Maynooth return to the senior ranks as Eire Og Corrachoill are demoted.
Eaddestown Ladies pipped by Dublin champions.
New Kildare minor football management team announced led by Niall Cronin.
Rugby: Definitely one that got away from Naas as City Of Armagh win by a single point.
From humble beginnings ... how the Pitch and Putt organisation has grown.
All the results from the Fairways.
Racing: Mullacash's Thomas Dowling opens training career with his first runner and first winner.
Weekly report from Newbridge Greyhound Stadium.
In soccer: Dean Fennessy hits a hat-trick as Naas United capture KDFL Senior Division Shield.
Coill Dubh too strong for Kilcock in Premier League play-off.
All the KDFL results, fixtures and up-to-date tables.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader Sport ... in the shops now.
