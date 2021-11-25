Kildare GAA: O'Byrne Cup and Kehoe Cup early season fixtures released

Kildare have been placed in group C in the 2022 O'Byrne Cup along with Carlow and Westmeath and get the action under way on January 8 with a home game against Westmeath which throws-in at 2 pm for Glenn Ryan and his new management team, while David Herity's hurlers beging their 2022 campaign on Sunday January 16, 2022.
Group A consists of Dublin, Lough, Offaly and Longford;
Group B has Meath, Wicklow, Wexford and Laois
Group C sees Kildare, Carlow and Westmeath.
Fixtures:
O'BYRNE CUP
Round 1 Saturday January 8, 2 pm (home team first):
Group A: Longford v Louth; Offaly v Dublin; Group B, Wicklow v Meath, Wexford v Laois; Kildare v Westmeath.
Round 2 Wednesday January 12, 7.30
Group A: Dublin Louth; Offaly v Longford; Group B Wicklow v Wexford; Laois v Meath; Group C Carlow v Kildare.
Round 3 Saturday January 15, time tbc
Group A Longford v Dublin, Lough v Offaly; Group B Laois v Wicklow; Meath v Wexford; Group C Westmeath v Carlow.
Semi final: Wednesday January 19, 7.30 pm Winner Group B v Winner Group C.
Final: Saturday January 22, Winner of Group A v winner of semi final.
KEHOE CUP:
Teams: Carlow, Kildare Meath and Westmeath.
Round 1, Sunday January 16, 2021 (first team home)
Carlow v Kildare, 2 pm; Meath v Westmeath 2pm.
Round 2: Sunday January 23, 2021 (first team home)
Meath v Carlow; Westmeath v Kildare.
Round 3: Sunday January 30 (first team home)
Carlow v Westmeath; Kildare v Meath.
Winner: Team who tops the table
