Kildare to face winners of Louth and Carlow in Leinster

Glenn Ryan's Kildare will face the winners of Carlow and Louth in the quarter final of the 2022 Leinster Senior Football Championship. Carlow of course are managed by former Kildare selector Niall Carew, who will have Ronan Joyce (Naas man and this season's Ballymore Eustace manager) as one of his coach/ selectors. Louth will have no less a man than Mickey Harte as their manager again come next season.
The provincial draw was made on Saturday afternoon and resulted in the following:
Round 1:
Louth v Carlow
Laois v Wicklow
Offaly v Wexford
Quarter Finals:
Dublin v Offaly / Wexford
Meath v Laois / Wicklow
Kildare v Louth / Carlow
Westmeath v Longford.
The semi final draw will take place following the completion of the quarter finals
