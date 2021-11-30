Kildare golfers storm to World Amateur Match Race title in Dubai

Two young golfers from Kildare have claimed the inaugural World Amateur Match Race title in Dubai following two days of intense competition across November 29th and 30th.

Cormac Browne from Donadea, who is a member of Edenderry Golf Club, and James O’Brien from Caragh, who is a member of Rathcore Golf Club, took the World title, overcoming an international field of 16 teams who arrived in Dubai last Saturday (November 27).

The two days of competition ended with the Kildare pair finishing with 17 under par, three shots clear of the field, having entered the final day in a three-way tie for the lead with the teams from England and Canada.

Day 1 of the final took place on the Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth course which is home to the DP World Tour Championship, the culmination of The Race to Dubai and European Tour Season.

The team Ireland representatives finished Day 1 at -6, but it was day 2 on the Dubai Creek course where the pair made their decisive move clear of the field, securing the title with a stunning back 9 to finish ahead of team Germany (-14) and team England in third (-14).

Speaking after the win, Cormac Browne said: “This is the stuff of dreams. Coming here was the trip of a lifetime and I can’t put into words how it feels to have won. We can’t wait to bring this amazing trophy home”.

As part of their win, the young golfers will return to Dubai in 2022 to defend their title. O'Brien and Browne were presented with a diamond encrusted golf club on the final green which will don their names until they return to the venue next year.

James O’Brien added: “It’s unbelievable! We’ve had the trip of our lives and now we’ll get to relive it all over again next year. The competition was amazing, and the organisers made us feel like pros since we got off the plane. We can’t wait to bring the trophy home to Kildare."