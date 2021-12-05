Naas advance with ease into Leinster Club semi final

The score line tells it all, Naas 4-11 Blessington 1-7, as boys from the county town march on to the AIB Leinster Club SFC semi final and a meeting with Wexford champions, Shelmaliers, in Croke Park in two weeks time.

And while it took a somewhat fortuitious goal on ten minutes when Luke Griffin was on hand to capitalise after the Blessington keeper dropped a ball and Griffing knocked it in.

Naas led 1-7 to 0-2 as we reached half time but a brilliant goal just before the break from Kevin Quinn gave the Wicklow champions some hope.

However Naas wrapped it up early on the resumption with Brian Kane finding the Blessington 45 seconds into the resumption and three minutes, man of match, Luke Griffin got on the end of a fine move to box the ball to the back of the net.

Blessington had no answer and while they did five points late on, there was no denying Naas who with Darragh Kirwan getting his side's fourth as Naas advance on a final score line of Naas 4-11 Blessington 1-7.

Scorers: Naas, Luke Griffin 2-3, Eamonn Callaghan 0-6 (3 frees), Brian Kane 1-0, Darragh Kirwan 1-0, Sean Cullen 0-1, James Burke 0-1.

Blessington, Kevin Quinn 1-3 (1 free), ConorKkenny 0-2, Mikey O'Connor 0-1 (free).

NAAS: Jack Rodgers; Brian Kane, Paul Sullivan, Conor McCarthy; Tom Browne, Brian Byrne, Paddy McDermott; Eoin Doyle, Shane Bergin; Sean Culleln, Eamonn Callaghan, Alex Beirne; Darragh Kirwan, James Burke, Luke Griffin. Subs: Paul McDermott for Alex Beirne (16 minutes); Brian Stynes for Sean Cullen (33 minutes); Barry Murphy for Luke Griffin (52 minutes); Cathal Daly for Eoin Doye (53 minutes); Drew Costello for Brian Kane (57 minutes).

BLESSINGTON: Jack Sergent; Steven Bohan, Conall Gallagher, Jack Gilligan; Kevin Hanlon, Paul McLoughlin, Jack Cotter; Kevin John Rodgers, Anto McLoughlin; Martin Shannon, Kevin Quinn, Dan Cooney; Mikey O'Connor, Eoin Keogh, Conor Kenny. Subs: David Boothman for Dan Cooney (half time); Dan Silke Feterson for Martin Shannon (half time); Brian Bohan for Paul McLoughin (38 minutes); Dean Siney for Kevin Hanlon (45 minutes);

REFEREE: David Hickey (Carlow).