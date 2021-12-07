Search

07 Dec 2021

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Good news all round on the GAA front

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Kildare GAA record healthy financial surplus.

Boost for St Conleth's Park Development and Hawkfield COE.

All clubs still standing after great weekend on Leinster front.

Luke Griffin stars as Naas book spot in last four.

14-man Kilcock advance to semi final.

Kilcullen dig deep to reach last four.

Qualters sta4rs for Maynooth over Grange of Laois.

Massive game for Naas hurlers as they take on Glenmore of Kilkenny while Maynooth face Offaly champs.

Clane make it an U23 double taking football and hurling titles.

Cummins' late fisted point gives Eadestown 'B' title.

Brilliant Tennis League Doubles campaign by Naas LTC.

Naas RFC continue in rich vein of form against St Mary's.

Newbridge get better of North Kildare in Leinster League.

Picture Special: Santa drops in to Kill Celtic presentation.

Golf: results from the Fairways.

Pitch and Putt courses in Kildare second to none.

Craddockstown ladies looking resplendent in their new 'blue.

Kildare Racing News: Walsh on the Mark at Punchestown.

Greyhounds: Meave's Mo books final spot while Kekep Moving is champion puppy.

Soccer: As the KDFL 2021 season comes to an end we look back on a season like no other in two page special.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.

