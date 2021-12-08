Kildare GAA: Mark Murnaghan new Ballymore boss

Mark Murnaghan
Mark Murnaghan, who guided Wicklow Ladies to All-Ireland honours earlier this season, has been installed as the new manager of Ballymore Eustace. The Moorefield club man replaces Ronan Joyce who in turn has linked up with Carlow manager Niall Carew as selector/ coach with that county senior side.
In his first year with the Wicklow Ladies, Murnaghan guided the Garden County to an All-Ireland junior final, only to come out on the wrong end against Fermanagh in Parnell Park, while they secured their status in Division 3 of the national league. However just last year the team made to Croke Park, defeating Antrim to be crowned Junior All-Ireland champions.
The Moorefield man, will again have Niall Hurley Lynch at his side with Ballymore who just a few short weeks ago were defeated by Kilcock, after a replay, in the Kildare Intermediate Football Championship final.
