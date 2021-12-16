Grade One winner Gaillard Du Mensil takes centre-stage at Naas today

Naas Racecourse stage their final meeting of 2021 this afternoon, Thursday December 16, with a competitive seven-race card. The action is headlined by the chasing debut of Grade One winner Gaillard Du Mesnil who runs in the 2.00pm. The racing gets underway at 11.45am and concludes at 3.00pm.

The ground on the hurdle course is Yielding to Soft, whilst the Chase course is Yielding, Yielding to Soft in places. The forecast is for a cloudy day and we have previewed the action with our race by race guide. For the latest horse racing betting, check Boylesports.com

11.45am Maiden Hurdle (2m 2f): An interesting opener in which Willie Mullins is represented by Hawai Game who makes his Irish debut. Bought for €90,000, the four-year-old impressed when winning in the French provinces last season. Daily Present was a smart winner of a point-to-point and he makes his debut for Paul Nolan having been purchased for £80,000. They look the pair to focus on along with Chiricahua who was second at Wexford on his second run over timber. Selection: Hawai Game

12.15pm Maiden Hurdle (2m 2f): Majavango was fourth at Clonmel in a maiden hurdle last time out and remains open to plenty of improvement, however Barncroft gets the vote for Gordon Elliott. He was interestingly fifth in the same contest at Clonmel, but he should be better suited by this track and he is taken to take a big step forward in this event. Selection: Banrcroft

12.50pm Mares Maiden Hurdle (2m): Monas Melody took a big step forward when second at Thurles last time out and she has to be feared. However, this should rest between the Willie Mullins-trained duo Brandy Love and Take Tea. The pair finished third and sixth respectively in a Grade Two bumper at Leopardstown in February and now make their respective debuts over timber. Brandy Love gets the narrow vote, given she started as an odds-on favourite for that assignment and looks to have the scope to blossom over hurdles. Selection: Brandy Love

1.25pm Handicap Hurdle (2m): A competitive event in which Roisins Ciara is a player on the best of her form. However, fox Le Bel comes into this race on the back of a solid third at Cork last time out and a reproduction of that effort could be enough to win this event. Selection: Fox Le Bel

2.00pm Beginners Chase (2m 3f): A really fascinating event. Roseys Hollow was a smart hurdler who captured a Grade Three event at Fairyhouse in February, whilst Crosshill shaped with promise when second on his chasing debut at Thurles. However, Willie Mullins could once again hold the key. Capodanno bagged a competitive handicap at the Punchestown Festival when last seen and is feared on chasing debut. However, Gaillard Du Mesnil is the class act in the race. A dual Grade One winner over hurdles, he also chased home Bob Olinger in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and is taken to make a winning start in this sphere. Selection: Gaillard Du Mesnil

2.30pm Handicap Chase (2m): Life Isfor Living was a winner of a handicap event back in 2019 and was not disgraced when fifth at Ballinrobe when last seen in May and in a wide open race, he is taken to get the better if Princely Conn, Arvicta and Berliet Express. Selection: Life Isfor Living

3.00pm Bumper (2m): The talented Killer Mode is yet to win a bumper in three starts, but has been knocking at the door and shaped with promise when second at Navan on his latest start. Nonbinding cost €135,000 but failed to land a blow on debut. However, he is related to Ferny Hollow and remains a fascinating contender. However, Willie Mullins could cap a potentially fine day at Naas with success courtesy of Sir Argus. A son of Soldier Of Fortune, the four-year-old cost €50,000 and is a half-brother to the high-class Brahma Bull. He makes plenty of appeal on paper and is taken to land the finale. Selection: Sir Argus

Naas’ next fixture is on January 2, 2022