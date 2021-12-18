Kildare GAA: Heartbreak for Kilcock but Kilcullen march on

Paudl Bell, Kilcullen
Kilcullen are through to the AIB Leinster Club JFC decider with a decisive win over Castletown Finea Coole Whitehall of Westmeath this afternoon in Lakepoint Park, Mullingar.
Always in control Kilcullen led at the break and despite conceding two second goals (both from the penalty spot) they won 2-10 to 2-3, with Ciaran O'Brien once again being their star man, scoring 1-5.
Meanwhile it was heartbreak for Kilcock who crashed out in their IFC semi final, losing out to Clara of Offaly by two points.
Level four points in the opening half, Kilcock trailed by just a point at the break but struggled throughout the second half and while cutting a three point deficit back to one near the end they couldn't get that leveling score, losing out 1-9 to 1-7.
