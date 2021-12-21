Search

21 Dec 2021

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Anothe massive victory for Naas as they come from behind against Shelmaliers of Wexford to book a place in the AIB Leinster Club SFC final against Dublin champions Kilmacud Crokes in two weeks time. Report, reaction and comment from the big game.

Leper show nerves of steel; Darragh shows his class (Tommy Callaghan).

Kilcullen in charge as they qualify for the Leinster Club JFC decider, report, reaction and comment from the game as The Rags will now meet Clonbullogue of Offaly, in Newbrige, in a few weeks time.

Disappointment for Kilcock as they come up two points short in their semi final against Clara of Offaly.

Maynooth take Freshers League title in style, helped with a sprinkling of Lilies.

Rugby: Success for PortDara in Girls 18 fina; Naas 16s fall to Wicklow.

Tennis: Exciting doubles finals at Naas LTC.

Picture Specials: Presentation time as Naas AC juvenile athletes enjoy great success.

Santa visits Mini Monreaders in Naas.

Racing: Leixip's Neil Ryan in winning enclosure in Navan.

Greyhounds: Spooky does it again for Sean.

