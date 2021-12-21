In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Anothe massive victory for Naas as they come from behind against Shelmaliers of Wexford to book a place in the AIB Leinster Club SFC final against Dublin champions Kilmacud Crokes in two weeks time. Report, reaction and comment from the big game.
Leper show nerves of steel; Darragh shows his class (Tommy Callaghan).
Kilcullen in charge as they qualify for the Leinster Club JFC decider, report, reaction and comment from the game as The Rags will now meet Clonbullogue of Offaly, in Newbrige, in a few weeks time.
Disappointment for Kilcock as they come up two points short in their semi final against Clara of Offaly.
Maynooth take Freshers League title in style, helped with a sprinkling of Lilies.
Rugby: Success for PortDara in Girls 18 fina; Naas 16s fall to Wicklow.
Tennis: Exciting doubles finals at Naas LTC.
Picture Specials: Presentation time as Naas AC juvenile athletes enjoy great success.
Santa visits Mini Monreaders in Naas.
Racing: Leixip's Neil Ryan in winning enclosure in Navan.
Greyhounds: Spooky does it again for Sean.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.