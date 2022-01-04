In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Naas take on Kilmacud Crokes in the final of the Leinster Club SFC final at Croke Park this weekend, we look forward to the final.
Kildare footballers open their 2022 campaign under new manager Glenn Ryan, with a home game against Westmeath in the O'Byrne Cup we look ahead to Saturday's game while also looking back at some of the finals The Lilies have won over the years in this pre-season competition.
Newbridge stadium held the final greyhound meeting of 2021, we carry a full report.
Open Coursing: Liam's Lady takes Roseberry Open.
Big Day at Naas Races as the presitgious Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle goes to the Gordon Elliott trained Ginto, full report.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.
The famous Eddie O'Connor's Newsagents on Main Street was described as “a treasure trove of a general store with toys, sweets, newspapers, foodstuffs.” Photo: Ken McMahon
