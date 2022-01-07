Kildare panel v Westmeath

The Kildare panel for Saturday's O'Byrne Cup has been released and is as follows:
Aaron O'Neill Tom Harrington Mick O'Grady Ryan Houlihan Tony Archbold Shea Ryan Jack Sargent Kevin O'Callaghan Kevin Flynn Con Kavanagh Paul Cribbin Padraig Tuohy Paddy Woodgate Adam Steed Jimmy Hyland Tom Kinsella James Murray Michael Joyce Darragh Malone Eoghan Lawless Shane O'Sullivan Davy O'Neill Daniel Flynn David Randles David Hyland
Staff at the Applegreen M4 Enfield Westbound Service Station in Martinstown, Cadamstown, Co. Kildare were thrilled to hear that one of their customers scooped the top prize of €1 million
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.