Search

08 Jan 2022

Kildare in full charge against Westmeath in O'Byrne Cup

Hyland and Woodgate top scorers

O'Byrne Cup: Kildare v Westmeath

Kevin Flynn of Kildare in action against Ray Connellan of Westmeath during the O'Byrne Cup Group C match at St Conleth's Park, ,Newbridge, this afternoon. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

editor@kildarenow.ie

Kildlare under the management of Glenn Ryan & Co got the season off to a winning start today defeating Westmeath 0-19 to 0-8 in the opening round of the O'Byrne Cup at St Conleth's Park.

It was a game dominated for most part by The Lilies, rarely under pressure they led 0-11 kto 0-4 at the break.

The second half was a somewhat dull affair with little change in the pattern with Westmeath struggling to make any rela impact on the score board and the fact they had just two scorers in total says it all.

Kildare hit another eight points in the second half with top scorer Jimmy Hyland hitting seven while Paddy Woodgate hit six.

Final score: Kildare 0-19 Westmeath 0-8

Scorers: Kildare, Paddy Woodgate 0-6 (4 frees), Jimmy Hyland 0-7 (1 free), Paadraig Tuohy 0-2, Adam Steed 0-1, Paul Cribbin 0-1, LPaul Cribbin 0-1, Daniel Flynn 0-1.

Westmeath, Luke Loughlin 0-6 (4 frees, 45), Ray Connellan 0-2.

KILDARE: Aaron O'Neill; Tom Harrington, Mick O'Grady, Ryan Houlihan; Tony Archbold, Shea Ryan, Jack Sargent; Kevin O'Callaghan, Kevin Flynn; Con Kavanagh, Paul Cribbin, Padraig Tuohy); Paddy Woodgate (Raheens), Adam Steed (St Laurence's), Jimmy Hyland. Subs: Eoghan Lawless  for Padraig Tuohy (40 minutes); Davy O'Neill for Con Kavanagh (40 minutes); Daniel Flynn for Adam Steed (48 minutes); James Murray  for Shea Ryan (56 minutes); Michael Joyce for Ryan Houlihan (58 minutes); Darragh Malone for Tom Harrington (58 minutes); David Hyland  for Tony Archbold (62 minutes); David Randles  for Mick O'Grady (66 minutes); Shane O'Sullivan for Paul Cribbin (69 minutes).


WESTMEATH: Jason Daly; Eoghan Bracken, David Giles, Conor Dillon; Shane Allen, Nigel Harte, Jamie Gonoud; Jonathan Lynam, Ray Connellan, Eoin Monaghan, Luke Loughlin, Conor McCormack; Brandon Kelly, TJ Cox, Robbie Forde. Subs: Sam McCartan for Brandon Kelly (26 minutes); Kevin Maguiire for Conor Dillon (half time); Fola Ayorinde for Eoin Monaghan (half time); Darragh Seery for Conor McCormack (43 minutes); Kieran Martin for TJ Cox (43 minutes); Andy McCormack for Robbie Forde (55 minutes); Killian Daly for Shane Allen (56 minutes); Adam Traynor for Eoghan Bracken (64 minutes); Adam Flanagan for Jonathan Lynam (64 minutes); Sean Clinton for Nigel Harte (69 minutes).

REFEREE: David Fedigan, Louth.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media