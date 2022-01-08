Kildare in full charge against Westmeath in O'Byrne Cup

Kevin Flynn of Kildare in action against Ray Connellan of Westmeath during the O'Byrne Cup Group C match at St Conleth's Park, ,Newbridge, this afternoon. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Kildlare under the management of Glenn Ryan & Co got the season off to a winning start today defeating Westmeath 0-19 to 0-8 in the opening round of the O'Byrne Cup at St Conleth's Park.
It was a game dominated for most part by The Lilies, rarely under pressure they led 0-11 kto 0-4 at the break.
The second half was a somewhat dull affair with little change in the pattern with Westmeath struggling to make any rela impact on the score board and the fact they had just two scorers in total says it all.
Kildare hit another eight points in the second half with top scorer Jimmy Hyland hitting seven while Paddy Woodgate hit six.
Final score: Kildare 0-19 Westmeath 0-8
Scorers: Kildare, Paddy Woodgate 0-6 (4 frees), Jimmy Hyland 0-7 (1 free), Paadraig Tuohy 0-2, Adam Steed 0-1, Paul Cribbin 0-1, LPaul Cribbin 0-1, Daniel Flynn 0-1.
Westmeath, Luke Loughlin 0-6 (4 frees, 45), Ray Connellan 0-2.
KILDARE: Aaron O'Neill; Tom Harrington, Mick O'Grady, Ryan Houlihan; Tony Archbold, Shea Ryan, Jack Sargent; Kevin O'Callaghan, Kevin Flynn; Con Kavanagh, Paul Cribbin, Padraig Tuohy); Paddy Woodgate (Raheens), Adam Steed (St Laurence's), Jimmy Hyland. Subs: Eoghan Lawless for Padraig Tuohy (40 minutes); Davy O'Neill for Con Kavanagh (40 minutes); Daniel Flynn for Adam Steed (48 minutes); James Murray for Shea Ryan (56 minutes); Michael Joyce for Ryan Houlihan (58 minutes); Darragh Malone for Tom Harrington (58 minutes); David Hyland for Tony Archbold (62 minutes); David Randles for Mick O'Grady (66 minutes); Shane O'Sullivan for Paul Cribbin (69 minutes).
WESTMEATH: Jason Daly; Eoghan Bracken, David Giles, Conor Dillon; Shane Allen, Nigel Harte, Jamie Gonoud; Jonathan Lynam, Ray Connellan, Eoin Monaghan, Luke Loughlin, Conor McCormack; Brandon Kelly, TJ Cox, Robbie Forde. Subs: Sam McCartan for Brandon Kelly (26 minutes); Kevin Maguiire for Conor Dillon (half time); Fola Ayorinde for Eoin Monaghan (half time); Darragh Seery for Conor McCormack (43 minutes); Kieran Martin for TJ Cox (43 minutes); Andy McCormack for Robbie Forde (55 minutes); Killian Daly for Shane Allen (56 minutes); Adam Traynor for Eoghan Bracken (64 minutes); Adam Flanagan for Jonathan Lynam (64 minutes); Sean Clinton for Nigel Harte (69 minutes).
REFEREE: David Fedigan, Louth.
