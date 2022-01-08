Naas out-gunned by Kilmacud Crokes

Brian Byrne of Naas in action against Hugh Kenny of Kilmacud Crokes during the AIB Leinster GAA Football Senior Club Championship Final
In the end there was just one team in it as Kilmacud Crokes dismissed Naas to caputure theirk fifth Leinster Club Championship.
In the end the Naas side, minus the injured Darragh Kirwan, simp0ply ran out of ideas, out of legs and out of time, failing to raise a flag in the second half as Crokes, , without Paul Mannion, just had that little bit too much.
The opening half was a very open affair, on a few occasions Crokes threatend to open a gap but once or tlwice when they went two clear Naas hit back leaving just a point between them at the break with the Dublin champs leading 0-8 to 0-7.
However on the resumption there was just one side in it.
Final score: Kilmacud Crokes 0-14 Naas 0-7.
Full time:
Naas 0-7
Kilmacud Crokes 0-14
Scorers: Kilmacud Crokes, Tom Fox 0-5 (2 frees), Dara Mulllin 0-3, Craig Dias 0-1, Dan O'Brien 0-1, Callum Pearson 0-2, Conor Ferris 0-1 (free), Aidan Jones 0-1.
Naas, Eamonn Callaghan 0-4 (4 frees), Dermot Hanafin 0-2, Paddy McDermott 0-1,
KILMACUD CROKES: Conor Ferris; Michael Mullin, Ross McGowan, Andrew McGowan; Dan O'Brien, Rory O'Carroll, Cillian O'Shea; Craig Dias, Conor Casey; Tom Fox, Callum Pearson, Aidan Jones; Hugh Kenny, Shane Cunningham cpt., Dara Mullin. Subs: Shane Horan for Hugh Kenny (half time); Cian O'Connor for Callum Pearson (48 minutes); Anthony Quinn for Shane Cunningham (54 minutes); Darragh Jones for Tom Fox (57 minutes); James Murphy for Craig Dias (62 minutes).
NAAS: Jack Rodgers; Brian Kane, Paul Sullivan, Colm Joyce; Tom Browne, Brian Byrne, Paddy McDermott; Eoin Doyle, Jack Cleary; Sean Cullen, Eamonn Callaghan cpt., Luke Griffin; Dermot Hanafin, James Burke, Cathal Daly. Subs: Colm McCarthy for Colm Joyce (47 minutes); Ailin McDemott for Brian Kane (54 minutes); Jack McKevitt for Sean Cullen (55 minutes); Shane Bergin for Luke Griffin (56 minutes); David Gahin for Jack Cleary (59 minutes).
REFEREE: Patrick Maguire, Longford.
