Search

08 Jan 2022

Naas out-gunned by Kilmacud Crokes

Brilliant campaign comes to disappointing ending for Kildare champions

Leinster Club Naas v Kilmacud Crokes

Brian Byrne of Naas in action against Hugh Kenny of Kilmacud Crokes during the AIB Leinster GAA Football Senior Club Championship Final

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

In the end there was just one team in it as Kilmacud Crokes dismissed Naas to caputure theirk fifth Leinster Club Championship.

In the end the Naas side, minus the injured Darragh Kirwan, simp0ply ran out of ideas, out of legs and out of time, failing to raise a flag in the second  half as Crokes, , without  Paul Mannion, just had that little bit too  much.

The opening half was a very open affair, on a few occasions Crokes threatend to open a gap but once or tlwice when they went two clear Naas hit back leaving just a point between them at the break with the Dublin champs leading 0-8 to 0-7.

However on the resumption there was just one side in it.

Final score: Kilmacud Crokes 0-14 Naas 0-7.

Full time:

Naas 0-7

Kilmacud Crokes 0-14


Scorers: Kilmacud Crokes, Tom Fox 0-5 (2 frees), Dara Mulllin 0-3, Craig Dias 0-1, Dan O'Brien 0-1, Callum Pearson 0-2, Conor Ferris 0-1 (free), Aidan Jones 0-1.

Naas, Eamonn Callaghan 0-4 (4 frees), Dermot Hanafin 0-2, Paddy McDermott 0-1,


KILMACUD CROKES: Conor Ferris; Michael Mullin, Ross McGowan, Andrew McGowan; Dan O'Brien, Rory O'Carroll, Cillian O'Shea; Craig Dias, Conor Casey; Tom Fox, Callum Pearson, Aidan Jones; Hugh Kenny, Shane Cunningham cpt., Dara Mullin. Subs: Shane Horan for Hugh Kenny (half time); Cian O'Connor for Callum Pearson (48 minutes); Anthony Quinn for Shane Cunningham (54 minutes); Darragh Jones for Tom Fox (57 minutes); James Murphy for Craig Dias (62 minutes).


NAAS: Jack Rodgers; Brian Kane, Paul Sullivan, Colm Joyce; Tom Browne, Brian Byrne, Paddy McDermott; Eoin Doyle, Jack Cleary; Sean Cullen, Eamonn Callaghan cpt., Luke Griffin; Dermot Hanafin, James Burke, Cathal Daly. Subs: Colm McCarthy for Colm Joyce (47 minutes); Ailin McDemott for Brian Kane (54 minutes); Jack McKevitt for Sean Cullen (55 minutes); Shane Bergin for Luke Griffin (56 minutes); David Gahin for Jack Cleary (59 minutes).


REFEREE: Patrick Maguire, Longford.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media