Naas crowned Leinster hurling champions

Naas Simon Leacy holds off the challenges during the AIB Leinster Gaa Intermediate Hurling Championship Final
Naas were crowned AIB Leinster intermediate hurling champions following a mighty disiplay aginst Oylgate Glenbrien of Wexford in St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this afternoon.
While Oylgate opened the scoring, a goal from Jack Sheridan in the fifth minute saw Naas take a lead they were never to lose and while they had to suffer some dodgy moments, overall they desered their win, after a brilliant third quarter.
Naas led at the break by just a point, 2-5 to 1-7 but a brilliant third quarter saw the Kildare champs lead 3-9 to 1-9 at the second water break.
Naas were never really threatened after that and were worthy winners on a final score line of Naas 3-12 Oylgatebrien 1-11.
Little rest for the winners as they are out again, probably next Sunday, in the All-Ireland semi-final against the Connacht championos.
Scorers: Naas, Jack Sheridan 2-3 (1 free), Brian Byrne 0-5 (3 frees), Cathal Dowling 1-2, Shane Dowling 0-1, Kevin Whelan 0-1.
Oylgate Glenbrien, Podge Doran 1-0, Seamus Casey 0-5 (5 frees), Hoe Dunne 0-2, Jack Reck 0-1, Damian Reck 0-1, Fergal Doran 0-1 (65), Jamiei Reck 0-1.
NAAS: Cormac Gallagher; John McKeon, Richard Hogan, Conor Gormley; Kevin Whelan, Ross Kelly, Sean Gainey; Rian Boran, Simon Lacey; Cathal Dowling, Jack Sheridan, Codnor Dowling; Brian Byrne cpt., James Burke, Shane Ryan. Subs: Kevin Aherne for Conor Dowling (37 minutes); Jeff Keane for Shane Ryan (50 minutes); Conan Boran for Kevin Whelan (62 minutes); Charlie Sheridan for Jack Sheridan ( 64 minutes).
OYLGATE GLENBRIEN: Eddie Mernagh; Tomas Cosgrave, Michael Heffernan, Paidi Casey; Mike Kelly, Damien Reck, Ciaran Hourihane; Shane Reck, Peter Rowley; Jamie Reck, Seamus Casey, Jack Reck; Evan Kelly, Podge Doran, Joe Dunne. Subs: Fiachra Hourihane for evan Kelly (42 minutes); Conor Heffernan for Jamie Reck (50 minutes); Barry Dunne for Joe Dunne (50 minutes); Ferga Doran for Peter Rowley (58 miutes); Fergus Heffernan for Ciaran Hourihane (63 minutes).
REFEREE: Thoms Gleeson, Dublin.
