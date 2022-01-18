In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Search

Naas crowned Leinster Champs

Tommy Callaghan

Naas crowned Leinster hurling champions.

Report, reaction, comment and picture coverage of the big game.

A day to remember for Nas, All-Ireland now in their sights (Tommy Callaghan);

Kilcullen out of luck in Junior decider.

Naas CBS ordered to replay PPS quarter-final after substitute mix-up.

Scoil Mhuire, Clane and Maynooth SLS advance to last four in Leinster PPS Senior 'A' competition.

Kildare advance to O'Byrne Cup semi-final and a meeting with Laois.

Naas defeat Navan and move up to third in the AIL.

Encouraging display from Kildare hurlers despite defeat.

Kildare Ladies launch major fund-raising drive draw.

James Roe joins up with TJ Speed in the US.

Massive win for Newbridge College Hockey girls as they advance to Senior Cup final.

Dogs: 600 yard trap back in action at Newbridge Stadium.

Racing: Weld and O'Connor on the mark at Dundalk.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.

