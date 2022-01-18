In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Naas crowned Leinster hurling champions.
Report, reaction, comment and picture coverage of the big game.
A day to remember for Nas, All-Ireland now in their sights (Tommy Callaghan);
Kilcullen out of luck in Junior decider.
Naas CBS ordered to replay PPS quarter-final after substitute mix-up.
Scoil Mhuire, Clane and Maynooth SLS advance to last four in Leinster PPS Senior 'A' competition.
Kildare advance to O'Byrne Cup semi-final and a meeting with Laois.
Naas defeat Navan and move up to third in the AIL.
Encouraging display from Kildare hurlers despite defeat.
Kildare Ladies launch major fund-raising drive draw.
James Roe joins up with TJ Speed in the US.
Massive win for Newbridge College Hockey girls as they advance to Senior Cup final.
Dogs: 600 yard trap back in action at Newbridge Stadium.
Racing: Weld and O'Connor on the mark at Dundalk.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.
