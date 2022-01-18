Search

18 Jan 2022

Kildare name side for Laois clash in OBC semi final

Mixture of experience and new faces in Lilies line-up

Kildare name side for Laois clash in OBC semi final

Mark Donnellan named for his first game with Kildare in 2022 in clash with Laois on Wednesday

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

18 Jan 2022

Email:

editor@kildarenow.ie

Glenn Ryan and his management team have named their line-up for Wednesday night's clash with Laois in the semi-final of the O'Byrne Cup, the game throws-in at 7.30 in Dr Cullen Park, Carlow.

KILDARE v Laois: 1 Mark Donnellan; 2 David Randles, 3 Mike Joyce, 4 Tom Harrington; 5 David Hyland, 6 James Murray, 7 Tony Archbold; 8 Liam Power, 9 Tadhg Hoey; 10 Davy O'Neill, 11 Eoghan Lawless, 12 Kevin Flynn; 13 Paddy Woodgate, 14 Daniel Flynn, 15 Jimmy Hyland.


16 Tom Kinsella 17 Jack Sargent 18 Mick O'Grady 19 Ryan Houlihan 20 Kevin O'Callaghan 21 Paul Cribbin 22 Aaron Masterson 23 Con Kavanagh 24 Ben McCormack 25 Mikey McGovern 26 Padraic Tuohy 27 Fergal Conway 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media