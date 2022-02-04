Search

05 Feb 2022

Kildare Minor Hurling manager Mark Moloney and his management team have announced their panel for 2022

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

04 Feb 2022 1:01 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare Minor Hurling manager Mark Moloney and his management team have announced their panel for 2022.

Alex Bell - Moorefield
Andrew McNiffe - Celbridge
Charlie Carroll - Naas
Charlie O’Boyle - Two Mile House
Cian O'Reilly - Éire Óg Corra Choill
CJ Boran - Naas
Conor O'Grady - Maynooth
Cormac O’Sullivan - Celbridge
Danny Malone - Clane
Dara Flynn - Celbridge
Dara McGlynn - Kilcock
David Eustace - Maynooth
Eoghan Harrington - Leixlip
Evan Gallagher - Kilcock
Evan O'Briain - Naas
Finn Leach - Ardclough
Finnán Ó'Dúlaing -Celbridge
Hugh Muldoon - Clane
James Nealon - Leixlip
Keenan Brereton - Coill Dubh
Matthew Gallagher - Celbridge
Matthew Kelly - Naas
Niall Cramer - Éire Óg Corra Choill
Niall Cullen - Maynooth
Oisin Loughran - Naas
Patrick O'Malley - Ardclough
Paul O'Dea - Maynooth
Rian Redfern - Naas
Ryan Sinkey - Naas
Sean Nolan - Kilcock
Sean Walsh - Kilcock
Theo Frisby -Naas
Tim Ryan - Ardclough
TJ Nolan - St. Laurence's
Tom McKeon - Naas

