Kildare Minor Hurling manager Mark Moloney and his management team have announced their panel for 2022
Kildare Minor Hurling manager Mark Moloney and his management team have announced their panel for 2022.
Alex Bell - Moorefield
Andrew McNiffe - Celbridge
Charlie Carroll - Naas
Charlie O’Boyle - Two Mile House
Cian O'Reilly - Éire Óg Corra Choill
CJ Boran - Naas
Conor O'Grady - Maynooth
Cormac O’Sullivan - Celbridge
Danny Malone - Clane
Dara Flynn - Celbridge
Dara McGlynn - Kilcock
David Eustace - Maynooth
Eoghan Harrington - Leixlip
Evan Gallagher - Kilcock
Evan O'Briain - Naas
Finn Leach - Ardclough
Finnán Ó'Dúlaing -Celbridge
Hugh Muldoon - Clane
James Nealon - Leixlip
Keenan Brereton - Coill Dubh
Matthew Gallagher - Celbridge
Matthew Kelly - Naas
Niall Cramer - Éire Óg Corra Choill
Niall Cullen - Maynooth
Oisin Loughran - Naas
Patrick O'Malley - Ardclough
Paul O'Dea - Maynooth
Rian Redfern - Naas
Ryan Sinkey - Naas
Sean Nolan - Kilcock
Sean Walsh - Kilcock
Theo Frisby -Naas
Tim Ryan - Ardclough
TJ Nolan - St. Laurence's
Tom McKeon - Naas
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.